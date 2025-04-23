Dominion Energy (D) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $53.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 1.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.72% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 38.18% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.84 billion, reflecting a 5.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $15.54 billion, signifying shifts of +22.02% and +7.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dominion Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.38, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.76.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

