Dominion Energy (D) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dominion Energy (D) closed the latest trading day at $53.65, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 0.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 6.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.49 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.