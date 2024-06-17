Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) ended the recent trading session at $49.45, demonstrating a -1.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

The the stock of energy company has fallen by 5.74% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.59, showcasing a 11.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.68 billion, indicating a 3.11% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $15.91 billion, indicating changes of +38.19% and -2.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15 of its industry.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

