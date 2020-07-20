Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $77.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 7.04% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2020. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.22 billion, down 18.91% from the prior-year quarter.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $16.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.38% and -1.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.96% lower within the past month. D is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, D is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 6.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.