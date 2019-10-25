Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $81.89, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.43% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

D will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2019. In that report, analysts expect D to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion, up 27.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $17.42 billion, which would represent changes of +2.47% and +30.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. D is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.91 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.11.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.