Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $77.78, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 6.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Dominion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, up 13.01% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $15.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +13.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.61.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

