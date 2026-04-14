Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $63.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.71% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.86, marking a 7.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.26 billion, reflecting a 4.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.6 per share and revenue of $16.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.26% and +1.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.49. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.65 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.