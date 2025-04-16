Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $53.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 38.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.84 billion, indicating a 5.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion, indicating changes of +22.02% and +7.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dominion Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.18, so one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

