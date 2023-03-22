Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $53.21, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 6.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 5.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $17.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.65% and +1.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.89, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

