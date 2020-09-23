Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.59%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $76.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 1.27% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, down 15.19% from the prior-year quarter.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $16.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.62% and -0.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% higher. D is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.79.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 6.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.