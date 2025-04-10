Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $51.93, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3.46% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 1.45% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 38.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.84 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $15.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.02% and +7.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.29 for its industry.

One should further note that D currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

