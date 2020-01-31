Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $85.75, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 5.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 5.96% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

D will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 30.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.56 billion, up 35.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. D is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so we one might conclude that D is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 4.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

