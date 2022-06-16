Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $74.38, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 9.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 6.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, up 13.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $15.86 billion, which would represent changes of +6.48% and +13.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Dominion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.92, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 2.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

