Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $82.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2019. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.41 billion, up 27.91% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.72% and +30.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. D is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.02, which means D is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.