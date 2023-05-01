Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $57.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.47 billion, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $17.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.84% and +1.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.72, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.