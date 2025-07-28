Dominion Energy (D) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $58.00, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 25.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.7 billion, reflecting a 6.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.43 billion, indicating changes of +22.38% and +6.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.46 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that D currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.62 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

