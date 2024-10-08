Dominion Energy (D) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dominion Energy (D) closed the latest trading day at $56.81, indicating a -0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.49% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.93, reflecting a 20.78% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.1 billion, up 7.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $15.5 billion, which would represent changes of +38.19% and -5.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.28, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

