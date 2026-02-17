Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $65.65, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 8.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 8%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 10.34% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.4 per share and a revenue of $15.71 billion, signifying shifts of +22.74% and +8.66%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Right now, Dominion Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.93.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

