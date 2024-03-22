Dominion Energy (D) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $48.32, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 6.36% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.86, marking a 13.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.46 billion, down 15.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and a revenue of $16.76 billion, representing changes of +48.24% and +2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.42% lower. Right now, Dominion Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dominion Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.91.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.