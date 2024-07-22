Dominion Energy (D) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Dominion Energy (D) ending at $51.80, denoting a +0.76% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 4.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dominion Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 11.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.83 billion, reflecting a 0.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.19% and +0.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Dominion Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.53, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that D currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

