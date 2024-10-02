Dominion Energy (D) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $58.36, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.93, marking a 20.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.1 billion, reflecting a 7.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.75 per share and a revenue of $15.5 billion, indicating changes of +38.19% and -5.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Currently, Dominion Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dominion Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.96, so one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

