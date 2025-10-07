Dominion Energy (D) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $60.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

The energy company's shares have seen an increase of 6.13% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dominion Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.02, indicating a 4.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4 billion, up 1.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.24 billion, representing changes of +22.38% and +5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.09 for its industry.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

