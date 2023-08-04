Dominion Energy (D) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 10.4%. Quarterly earnings exceeded the company’s guided range of 44-50 cents per share. Operating earnings were 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 69 cents per share against a loss of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the period includes the gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other adjustments.

Revenues

Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $3,794 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,674 million by 3.3%. Revenues improved 5.5% from $3,596 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses decreased 21.5% year over year to $3,072 million due to lower operation and maintenance expenses.



Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $430 million compared with $47 million in the year-ago period.



The company is systematically adding renewable sources to its generation portfolio and reducing its carbon footprint. Dominion is set to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Segmental Details

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from the segment was $391 million, down 11.1% year over year.



Gas Distribution: Net income from the segment was $103 million, down 17.6% from $125 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from the segment was $68 million, down 45.2% year over year.



Contracted Assets: Net income from the segment was $11 million, down 45% year over year.



Corporate and Other: The net loss was $105 million compared with a loss of $51 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Current assets as of Jun 30, 2023, were $7,977 million compared with $9,850 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The total long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2023 was $37,596 million, down from $38,914 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



In the first six months of 2023, cash from operating activities was $3,194 million compared with $1,361 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Dominion provided third-quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance between 72 cents and 87 cents per share. The company reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the year-ago period. The guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 for the same period.

