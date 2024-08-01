Dominion Energy (D) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 5.2%. However, the second-quarter earnings increased 3.8% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings were 65 cents compared with 67 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings includes a net benefit of 10 cents from discontinued operations.

Revenues

Revenues of $3.48 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion by 6.1%. Revenues were 8.1% lower than $3.79 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 4.2% year over year to $2.68 billion due to an increase in other operation and maintenance expenses.



Interest and related charges were $469 million, up 18.7% from $395 million in the year-ago period.



Rising demand from data centers is likely to boost the performance of the company in the long term. Dominion Energy Virginia has connected nine new data centers in the year-to-date period and expects to connect total 15 data centers in 2024.



Dominion Energy registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas.

Segmental Details

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $485 million, up 23.1% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $69 million increased 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income was $100 million against a loss of $45 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss was $91 million compared with the loss of $107 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2024, were $139 million compared with $184 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2024, was $32.6 billion, up from $32.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, cash from operating activities was $2.83 billion compared with $3.19 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company affirms its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance of $2.62-$2.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $2.75, which is on par with the midpoint of the guided range.



It also confirms its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance of $3.25-$3.54 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.37, which is lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



D reiterated its annual operating earnings guidance of 5-7% through 2029.

