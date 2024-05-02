Dominion Energy (D) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 7.8%. The metric was 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings were 78 cents compared with $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings includes a net benefit from discontinued operations primarily associated with the sale of gas distribution operations, the gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other adjustments.

Revenues

Revenues of $3.63 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion by 2.1%. Revenues were lower than $3.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses decreased 0.2% year over year to $2.79 billion due to lower electric fuel and other energy-related purchases.



Interest and related charges were $574 million, up 19.8% from $479 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $424 million, up 9.8% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $80 million declined 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income was $122 million, up 9.9% from $111 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss was $143 million compared with $73 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024, were $265 million compared with $184 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Total long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2024, was $32.9 billion, up from $32.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first quarter of 2024, cash from operating activities was $1.98 billion compared with $2.1 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company affirms its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance in the range of $2.62-$2.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $2.75, which is on par with the midpoint of the guided range.



It also confirms its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance in the range of $3.25-$3.54 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.36, which is lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



D reiterated its annual operating earnings guidance in the range of 5-7% from 2025 to 2028 period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

