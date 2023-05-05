Dominion Energy (D) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 99 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents per share by 1.02%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 97 cents to $1.12 per share. Operating earnings were $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.



The GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.17 per share compared with 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $5,252 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,472 million by 17.5%. Revenues improved 22.7% from $4,279 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 15.3% year over year to $3,807 million due to higher electric fuel and other energy-related purchase costs and increases in the purchased gas price.



Interest and related charges for the reported quarter were $586 million, up 236.8% from the year-ago period.



The company is systematically adding renewable sources to its generation portfolio and reducing its carbon footprint. Dominion is set to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Segmental Details

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income from the segment was $386 million, down 25.5% year over year.



Gas Distribution: Net income from the segment was $278 million, down 5.4% from $294 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income from the segment was $91 million, down 16.5% year over year.



Contracted Assets: Net income from the segment was $156 million, up 54.4% year over year.



Corporate and Other: The net loss was $62 million compared with a loss of $22 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Current assets as of Mar 31, 2023, were $9,605 million compared with $9,850 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The total long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $40,158 million, up from $38,914 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



In first-quarter of 2023, cash from operating activities was $2,097 million compared with $1,125 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Dominion has given second-quarter 2023 operating earnings guidance between 58 cents and 68 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 77 cents per share in the year-ago period. The mid-point of the guided range is 63 cents, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents for the same period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

