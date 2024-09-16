Dominion Energy (D) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $58.53, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 3.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 5.44% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 22.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 8.23% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $15.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.19% and -4.66%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dominion Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dominion Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.2.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

