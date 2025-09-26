Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $60.33, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.72%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 15.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.05 billion, indicating a 2.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.24 billion, signifying shifts of +22.38% and +5.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.97, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that D currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

