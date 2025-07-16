Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $57.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 5.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 1.59%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 1, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.69 billion, up 5.81% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.37 billion, signifying shifts of +22.38% and +6.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Dominion Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.93 for its industry.

One should further note that D currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.