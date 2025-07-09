Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $57.15, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 1.28% outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 1.81% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.77, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.69 billion, reflecting a 5.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, which would represent changes of +22.38% and +6.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Dominion Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dominion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.75, so one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

