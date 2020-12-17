Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $75.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 7.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect D to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion, down 20.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $16.30 billion, which would represent changes of -14.39% and -1.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher within the past month. D is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, D currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.83.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 5.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

