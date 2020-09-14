Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $80.73, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 17.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.62 billion, down 15.19% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $16.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.62% and -0.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% higher within the past month. D is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that D has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.98.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 6.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

