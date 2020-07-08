Dominion Energy (D) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $75.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 13.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.22 billion, down 18.91% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $16.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.72% and -1.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.35% lower within the past month. D is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note D's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

