Dominion Energy (D) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Dominion Energy (D) was up +1.42% at $58.51. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 3.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 1.55%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 36.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.7 billion, indicating a 6.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $15.37 billion, indicating changes of +22.38% and +6.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

