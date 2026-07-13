Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $70.80, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 3.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 2.4%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.91 billion, up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $17.73 billion, indicating changes of +4.97% and +7.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.25 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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