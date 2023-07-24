Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $53.89, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.72 billion, up 3.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $17.89 billion, which would represent changes of -12.65% and +4.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.14% lower. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.