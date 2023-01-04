Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $63.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 8.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Dominion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, up 7.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.73.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

