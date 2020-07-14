Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $73.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 12.34% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2020. In that report, analysts expect D to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, down 18.91% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $16.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.32% and -1.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.11% lower. D is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, D is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.59.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 6.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

