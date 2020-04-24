Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $77.92, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 6.17% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 26.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect D to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.73 billion, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.31 per share and revenue of $17.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.65% and +6.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% lower. D is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, D currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.86.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 3.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

