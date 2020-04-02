Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $71.06, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 21.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 17.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 19.84% from the prior-year quarter.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $17.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.59% and +6.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. D is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, D is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.48, so we one might conclude that D is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 3.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.