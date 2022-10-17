Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $65.28, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 20.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 16.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.9 billion, up 22.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.22 billion, which would represent changes of +6.48% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



