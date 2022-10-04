Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $71.50, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 13.13% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.9 billion, up 22.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.22 billion, which would represent changes of +6.48% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.35.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



