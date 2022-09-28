Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $74.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 10.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 9.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Dominion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.9 billion, up 22.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.22 billion, which would represent changes of +6.48% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.76, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



