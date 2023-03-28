Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $54.72, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 3.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 5.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.55 billion, up 6.39% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $17.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.65% and +1.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.89, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

