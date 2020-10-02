Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $79.80, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 0.51% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, down 15.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $16.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.39% and -0.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. D is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, D currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.17.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 6.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

