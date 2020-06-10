Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $87, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, D is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.33 billion, up 9.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $17.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.12% and +6.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. D currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, D is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means D is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 4.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

