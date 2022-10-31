Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $69.97, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, up 23.18% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +15.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dominion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.12, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



