Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $82.54, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.91% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, up 11.44% from the year-ago period.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +14.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 3.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

