Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $75.42, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 12.18% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 7.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.43 billion, up 13.01% from the prior-year quarter.

D's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $15.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.48% and +13.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.7, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 2.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

