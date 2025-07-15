Dominion Energy (D) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Dominion Energy (D) was down 1.14% at $56.55. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 4.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 1, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.69 billion, showing a 5.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.38% and +6.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dominion Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dominion Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.15 of its industry.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.